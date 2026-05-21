First Nations Day of Honor coming to KAW Point in Kansas City, Kansas, this Saturday

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White Buffalo Ministries will host the second annual First Nations Day of Honor at KAW Point in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday, May 23.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., honors First Nations leaders and chiefs traveling from across the United States and Canada, including one leader making the journey from the Arctic Circle.

The Black Leggings War Society, a group of veterans from the Kiowa Nation, will also be in attendance.

Over a dozen leaders are coming to KCK to be honored.

Organizers expect between 300 and 500 people at the event, which will feature Native American vendors and a food truck available for lunch.

Lisa Smith, of Zion Glory, helped organize the event alongside Fran O'Brien, who is Kiowa/Apache and leads White Buffalo Ministries.

The two joined forces after Smith helped host similar honoring events across the country over the last four years.

They now lead a team of five.

Smith said the location carries deep historical meaning.

"We are honoring the First Nations Leaders in our land,” Smith said. “It is a blessing for us to have them come back to the land. As you know, they were driven out of the land during the Indian Removal Act of 1830. KAW Point is the last place they lived before they were kicked out of Missouri. Honoring them at this place is very significant."

Smith said the gathering carries a broader purpose for the country and is open to everyone.

"It is important for us to honor the first people who lived in this land,” Smith said. “It is one of the keys to restoring our nation. The restoration of our entire nation will come as we honor the First Nations."

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