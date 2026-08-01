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Hundreds of families saved on school supplies Saturday at annual KCK Back to School and Health Fair

KCK back-to-school fair offers free supplies, health services to families
Jason Gould
The annual Back to School Health and Fair in Kansas City, Kansas, drew hundreds of families this weekend, offering free backpacks, school supplies, and sports physicals.
KCK back-to-school fair offers free supplies, health services to families
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KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Email marlon.martinez@kshb.com with your story idea.


KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of families turned out Saturday for the annual KCK School District's Back to School Health and Fair.

There were free backpacks, school supplies, sports physicals, and other health services available to get families ready for the start of the new school year.

KCK Back to School and Health Fair

Organizers said the event is designed to ease the financial pressure families face as they prepare for the classroom.

Irene Caudillo

"Today is really a community-wide event to really ease the burden on families that are getting ready for school," said Irene Caudillo executive director of the KCK Foundation For Excellence.

For parent Brenda Poor, the savings were immediate and significant.

Brenda Poor

"The backpacks that they're giving away, I mean, they can cost a parent anywhere from $20 to $50. There, that's a huge savings," Poor said.

That financial relief comes as families nationwide continue to feel the weight of back-to-school spending. A consumer report from Scripps News found parents continue to stretch their budgets with back-to-school spending soaring to more than $550 per child.

MarQuita Washington, who attended the fair with her daughter, said the timing of the event made a real difference.

MarQuita Washington

"Thank God for me I only have one, but God bless the rest of the families that have to fend for more than one child, because it gets very expensive," Washington said.

Without the fair, Washington said her daughter would have started the new school year with last year's backpack.

"We're honored that the school district has the funds and the, you know, resources to assist us," Washington said.

Community partners said the event is about leveling the playing field before the first school bell rings.

Maria Rios

"When they come here, at least our kids in the district know that they can come and they have those accessible resources like the pencils, the pens, and even the backpacks that our parents are struggling to sometimes buy for them," Maria Rios said.

Marlon Martinez

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