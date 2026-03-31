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Kansas City, Kansas, is already welcoming international athletes ahead of the World Cup, showcasing what the city has to offer on its Taco Trail tour.

Kansas City, Kansas, already welcoming international visitors before World Cup

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez visited KCK last week to take the tour.

Suarez, originally from Monterrey, Mexico, is the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Daniel Suarez visits KCK's Taco Trail on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

He has been racing in the top level of NASCAR since 2017 and will be back in town for NASCAR's Spring Weekend at the Kansas Speedway on April 18 and 19.

Suarez reached out to Visit KCK to organize the tour.

He rode on the trail's official tour bus partner, the Red Machine Party Bus, accompanied by Visit KCK members and the Taco Trail mascot, El Dotte.

"I’m super excited," Suarez said.

The Taco Trail launched in 2020 as a mobile passport featuring more than 60 spots.

Visitors can check in to earn points and win prizes.

The trail can be self-guided, or visitors can take a party bus that runs weekly tours to four stops in one evening.

Ritz Dasgupta, senior manager of integrated marketing communications for Visit KCK, highlighted the uniqueness of the attraction.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Ritz Dasgupta, senior manager of integrated marketing communications for Visit KCK.

"The Taco Trail, there’s only one in the entire county,” Dasgupta said.

“That is here?” Suarez asked.

“It’s here," Dasgupta replied.

The tour included three stops that reflect the cultures of KCK communities: Tarahumaras Mexican Restaurant No. 2, Tacos El Tio and the Argentine location of El Camino Real.

Perla Garcia, owner of Tarahumaras Mexican Restaurant No. 2, hosted Suarez on the tour.

Born and raised in KCK, Garcia said her restaurant is known for its quesabirria tacos and tamales.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Perla Garcia, owner of Tarahumaras Mexican Restaurant No. 2.

The business currently has three locations, with the original mother location open for 15 years, the second location open for eight years, and a third location in Merriam that opened about two months ago.

Thursday's tour stood out to her for a reason.

"Just to be on the Taco Trail and to be able to meet Daniel from NASCAR," Garcia said. "It’s nice to be able to put the restaurant on the map and to be known. I’m proud to be able to expand something that my parents created 15 years ago and to be able to share it with people when they come into my restaurant.”

When it comes to the meat options, Suarez listed his favorites.

"Carne asada, trompo, barbacoa, all that stuff," Suarez said.

Orlando Martinez, of El Camino Real, hosted the last stop on Thursday’s tour.

His father is the owner, and the family has been in business for 26 years.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Orlando Martinez of El Camino Real No. 2.

His father also helped open other restaurants that are still in business, including one in Mexico City in 1974 and another in Santa Barbara, California.

The restaurant already provides catering for Sporting KC.

"We’re 100% real, authentic food," Martinez said. "All the tacos are instantly made, so nothing is cooked until you ask for it.”

Martinez noted the variety of meats they offer, including pork, chicken and fish.

"People love our food,” Martinez said. “I mean, they say it’s real authentic. First thing I did this morning, and I came and grabbed me a taco.”

Authenticity is sometimes hard to come by, Suarez said, especially when his home country of Mexico is thousands of miles away.

"I don’t really get to go home super often,” Suarez said. “I go there a couple, maybe a few times a year. Every time that I get an opportunity to connect with my community — you know, eating tacos, and connect with my people — it’s always a fun time.”

It is the same experience Visit KCK wants for future international visitors, especially with the World Cup coming up this summer.

The city launched a Kick it in KCK campaign dedicated to helping international visitors.

"For our destination, this is definitely a huge highlight," Dasgupta said. "Our diversity as a destination, it’s just going strong, and we’re just putting our best foot forward. Foodies are there across the world. This is another way to excite those international foodies and get them excited about KCK as a destination.”

Suarez is also looking forward to the upcoming soccer matches.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Daniel Suarez, the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

"Definitely watching closely the World Cup, different teams,” Suarez said. “Gonna be watching the Mexican team, the U.S. team, the Brazilian team.”

KCK plans to welcome the World Cup starting in June, and officials hope the Taco Trail provides a convenient activity for fans.

"I think the trail makes it convenient for people to plan their days in KCK," Dasgupta said. "The big sports event of summer, it’s kind of just the start. What we’re looking at is a decade of sporting events that are going to come.”

Suarez’s visit set a precedent she hopes to continue.

"Getting this kind of international visitor attention is the best possible kind of spotlight that our destination can get," Dasgupta said. "You can come in for the games that’ll be played in KCMO, but you can stay in KCK. We can’t wait to Kick it in KCK with all the international visitors.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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