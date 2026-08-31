Kansas City, Kansas, community raises more than $1,700 for storm victims at free Wilson's Pizza concert

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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A Kansas City, Kansas, community event raised $1,740 for victims of a storm that knocked out power for thousands of residents earlier this month.

Kansas City, Kansas, community raises over $1,700 for storm victims at free concert

James Donnelson Jr. — better known as J.R. Hoodstar — organized a free concert at Wilson's Pizza, located at 18th Street and Quindaro Boulevard in the heart of Northeast KCK, on Sunday to raise funds for those affected by the Aug. 18 storm.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 James Donnelson, Jr. AKA J.R. Hoodstar

His initial goal was $1,500.

The event featured live music, a taco truck, fruits, vegetables, snacks and household supplies like bleach and brooms.

Both mayors from Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, attended, and Hoodstar took the names of residents still in need so funds could be directed to them.

Mayor Christal Watson shared an update from FEMA on her Facebook page days prior.

"It was just a beautiful thing how we can come together and just see happy faces during a time like that we're going through, and just we're gonna fight through this, we're gonna get back strong," Hoodstar said.

Hoodstar said he was motivated in part by family members still dealing with storm damage and some residents without power.

UG crews and National Guard members continued to move debris from homes Monday.

"I got family that was going through it, still dealing with it. So it's just like, how can I do something? I see they do have other charities that's doing something, but how can I do my part?" Hoodstar said.

Wilson's Pizza owner Gary Wilson says he lost power from Tuesday through Saturday after the storm.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Gary Wilson, Wilson's Pizza owner

His father opened the restaurant on the corner in 1989, and Wilson took it over in 1990.

He's familiar with filling a void.

"At one period, Pizza Hut would not deliver in our community. So I had a slogan, 'If they won’t, Wilson’s will,'" Wilson said.

He said hosting Sunday's event was an easy decision.

"I'm big on community, so if anybody's gonna do anything in the community that's positive and that's gonna be a good reflection of the community, I'm with that," Wilson said.

Wilson says he knows the storm impacts went beyond his business.

"It was rough for me too, and then I saw all the damage to the community and different things like that. And when J.R. said 'hey we gotta help the people, let's make a fundraiser,' I'm with that," Wilson said.

Not only did they meet their goal — they surpassed it, raising $1,740.

Hoodstar said the amount reflects the reality of fundraising in a neighborhood that was itself hit hard by the storm.

"Even though some say it might be low, but you have to realize we're doing this right here where it was affected at," Hoodstar said.

Hoodstar said Northeast KCK often gets overlooked when disaster strikes and that people from this very neighborhood gave back to help neighbors Sunday.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Debris tangled in power lines on Monday, August 31, 2026.

"We're a little city, so we might not get as much attention that's needed because we kind of get overlooked," Hoodstar said. "When storms like this happen, and tragedy, it feels like nobody cares about us, so that's why I fill that void. I'm not nobody like that, but imma let you know somebody do care about you."

I followed Hoodstar down the street Monday afternoon, where he knocked on doors to check on neighbors.

Tanya Dodson, 68, has lived in her home for 43 years.

She lives with a 78-year-old in a wheelchair and is on disability.

The storm blew in two of her windows and left a tree threatening both her home and her neighbor's.

"I want it down before it messes up either this house or that house, and neither one of us can afford that," Dodson said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 J.R. speaks with neighbors on Monday, August 31, 2026 about how he plans to help with storm recovery.

Lamont Mays also lives in the home with Dodson and described the immediate aftermath on their block.

"It fell across the street where it blocked this whole road. Had the wires hanging down," Mays said.

Dodson said the community support has meant everything.

"This is a blessing because it didn't explain itself. It came in and went out. It did all this," Dodson said.

Wilson said he hopes the event inspires others to step up.

"I'd just like to see more people doing it because if more people are doing it, the bigger the wheel can roll. The wheel gets bigger and it collects more, and we'll be a big helping community and loving each other," Wilson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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