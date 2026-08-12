Kansas City, Kansas, fire captain charged with felony aggravated battery after June incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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A Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department captain faces a felony charge after prosecutors say he used his vehicle as a weapon against another person in June.

Two charges were filed Aug. 4 against Thad Aaron Lauritzen: felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery.

According to court documents, both charges stem from an incident on or about June 24 in Wyandotte County.

The felony aggravated battery charge alleges Lauritzen knowingly caused physical contact with an individual in a rude, insulting, or angry manner with a deadly weapon — described in the filing as a red Chevy Silverado — or in a manner whereby great bodily harm, disfigurement or death could have been inflicted.

The misdemeanor battery charge alleges Lauritzen knowingly or recklessly caused bodily harm to the individual, or knowingly caused physical contact with them in a rude, insulting or angry manner.

The case was filed by District Attorney Mark Dupree for the 29th Judicial District of Kansas, which covers Wyandotte County.

Lauritzen made his first court appearance Friday, Aug. 7, after the state issued a warrant for his arrest.

His bond was set at $35,000, and the conditions of his release are that he has no contact with any victims or witnesses.

The docket hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, confirmed Lauritzen's employment and status in a statement Tuesday.

"Thad Lauritzen is a Captain with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department and is currently on administrative leave," the UG said in an emailed statement. "As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further comment at this time."

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