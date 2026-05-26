Kansas City, Kansas, homeowners capitalize on World Cup with streamlined short-term rental licensing process

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Kansas City, Kansas, is making it easier for homeowners to get short-term rental permits as the city prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches this summer.

The Unified Government loosened its short-term rental requirements ahead of the World Cup and launched a new digital licensing system starting in February.

KCK homeowners capitalize on World Cup with short-term rental licensing process

With three weeks left before the World Cup begins, about 10 applications remain under review out of more than 70 applications for short-term rentals.

Kalin Callewaert is a real estate agent navigating the process for the first time.

She received her special use permit from the Unified Government a week ago.

"The short-term rental situation was outside of my comfort zone,” Callewaert said. “This was just a really good opportunity because it's supposed to bring more volume.”

Now that her property has been approved, Callewaert can begin marketing it — though she has some uncertainty about demand.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Kalin Callewaert's short-term rental along South 18th Street in KCK.

"What I'm hearing in the community is that there's not as much traffic as what they were initially anticipating,” Callewaert said. “So I don't know, I just have to hope for the best.”

She says that could have an impact on short-term rental pricing, meaning people who rent may pay less.

KCK Mayor Christal Watson, who is also new to her role, sat down with me Tuesday afternoon.

The updated requirements were in the works before her term began, but she supports them.

"I'm still floating the newbie mayor right now," Watson said jokingly.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Christal Watson, KCK mayor

She emphasized the changes are about efficiency, not weakening oversight.

"Not so much in laxing it so they're taking advantage of our policies, but just doing it in a manner that expedites the process," Watson said.

The hosting period goes from May 4, 2026, until July 31, 2026.

Visit the Unified Government’s website to learn more about the steps to obtain a short-term rental license.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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