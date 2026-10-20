Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Christal Watson: 'We still want a partnership' amid Chiefs lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas filed legal action against the state of Kansas on Oct. 8 over the new Kansas City Chiefs stadium deal, and I spoke briefly with Mayor Christal Watson after this move to understand where things stand.

The legal fight centers on Kansas House Bill 2466, which Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law in April.

The UG argues the law takes away local control over taxing, zoning and utility services — specifically through an exception to the Kansas Retail Electric Suppliers Act that it says threatens the Board of Public Utilities' established service territory.

Watson was largely tight-lipped during the interview and frequently referenced the ongoing lawsuit.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Christal Watson, mayor & CEO of the Unified Government/KCK

She said the lawsuit is about protecting the county's fundamental rights.

"We're mostly fighting for our rights as a local municipality," Watson said.

Watson said the tipping point came down to the utility.

"I think probably would have been the tipping point is just the utility,” Watson said. “Protecting the utility and territory.”

The Board of Public Utilities issued a statement on Oct. 9 saying it has the system capacity and infrastructure to serve the proposed development reliably, but raised concerns about how the new law balances the interests of a major development against those of existing ratepayers.

"BPU's ability to provide service is not in question," the statement said. "The concern is how the interests of a major development can be balanced with those of the broader community and existing BPU customers."

Manica File rendering showing a concept of what a domed Chiefs stadium might look like

The backstory dates to December 2025, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Gov. Kelly jointly announced plans to relocate the team to Kansas. The proposal calls for a $3 billion domed stadium in Wyandotte County expected to open for the 2031 NFL season, along with a mixed-use entertainment district and a new team headquarters and training facility in Olathe.

The UG Commission voted 7-3 in February to participate in the stadium's STAR bond project. But the RESA exception at the heart of the lawsuit was not part of the original bill — it was added to HB 2466 in conference committee in late March, after the UG had already cast its vote. Gov. Kelly signed the bill on April 9.

On Oct. 8, the UG Commission voted 9-0 to seek to opt out of specified provisions of HB 2466, asserting local Home Rule authority.

Despite the legal battle, Watson made clear the county still welcomes the Chiefs.

"We still want a partnership. We are still happy to see the Chiefs come to Kansas City, Kansas. I really want the Chiefs to know we do care about them and care about their success just as much as we care about Wyandotte County," Watson said.

When asked about the ideal outcome, Watson said the goal is shared growth.

"I think at the end of the day, we just want to be able to have a true partnership and have that local participation. And be able to grow just like the state will economically. I think at the end of the day we all want the same thing," Watson said.

I also asked Watson about the cost of the legal fight, as taxpayers continue to voice concerns about rising expenses.

KSHB

"When it comes to the expense of this, it's money well spent knowing that we are doing what's in the best interest of Wyandotte County," Watson said.

Watson said she still believes a seat at the table is within reach.

"I do. I think it's all still possible," Watson said.

Watson also offered a broader message to communities across the country.

"If there was something to learn from this, for anyone who is watching no matter where you live in the United States, local participation matters," Watson said.

The Department of Commerce and the Governor's Office have declined to comment on the litigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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