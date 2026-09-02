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KCK's first-ever Black Restaurant Week leads into 913 Day with 11 Black-owned restaurants

Wilson's Pizza and Grill
KSHB 41
Wilson's Pizza and Grill
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KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

Kansas City, Kansas, is making history this month with its first-ever Black Restaurant Week, running Sept. 7–13 and wrapping up on 913 Day.

The week-long celebration spotlights 11 Black-owned restaurants scattered across Wyandotte County, giving locals and visitors a chance to explore a diverse food scene that includes everything from barbecue and soul food to pizza, coffee and more.

Some participating restaurants will sweeten the deal with $9.13 specials in honor of 913 Day.

913 Day, which falls annually on Sept. 13, is a celebration of the people, culture, history and local businesses in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

The day takes its name from the area's 913 area code.

Mayor/CEO Christal E. Watson has issued a proclamation recognizing Black Restaurant Week, acknowledging the role Black-owned restaurants play in the county's cultural heritage, economic vitality and community identity.

Visit KCK, a local nonprofit promoting tourism in KCK, shared more information about the event on its page.

The 11 participating restaurants are:

  • John's Java & Jazz, 2003 N. 5th St., Kansas City, KS 66101
  • Holy Smoke BBQ, 8050 Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, KS 66109
  • Q13 Sports Bar & Grill, 2724 N. 13th St., Kansas City, KS 66104
  • Wilson's Pizza & Grill, 1801 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66104
  • The Neighborhood Eats, 2100 N. 13th St., Kansas City, KS 66104
  • 1930 Classic Kitchen, 1930 N. 77th St., Kansas City, KS 66112
  • Turkey Leggman, 1916 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66104
  • Jones Bar-B-Q, 6706 Kaw Dr., Kansas City, KS 66111
  • Nana's Kitchen, 7355 Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, KS 66109
  • Ms. R's Café, 720 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66101
  • Fast Fred's Market, 1806 N. 18th St., Kansas City, KS 66104

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Rachel Henderson

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