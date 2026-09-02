KCK's first-ever Black Restaurant Week leads into 913 Day with 11 Black-owned restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Kansas City, Kansas, is making history this month with its first-ever Black Restaurant Week, running Sept. 7–13 and wrapping up on 913 Day.

The week-long celebration spotlights 11 Black-owned restaurants scattered across Wyandotte County, giving locals and visitors a chance to explore a diverse food scene that includes everything from barbecue and soul food to pizza, coffee and more.

Some participating restaurants will sweeten the deal with $9.13 specials in honor of 913 Day.

913 Day, which falls annually on Sept. 13, is a celebration of the people, culture, history and local businesses in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

The day takes its name from the area's 913 area code.

Mayor/CEO Christal E. Watson has issued a proclamation recognizing Black Restaurant Week, acknowledging the role Black-owned restaurants play in the county's cultural heritage, economic vitality and community identity.

Visit KCK, a local nonprofit promoting tourism in KCK, shared more information about the event on its page.

The 11 participating restaurants are:



John's Java & Jazz, 2003 N. 5th St., Kansas City, KS 66101

Holy Smoke BBQ, 8050 Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, KS 66109

Q13 Sports Bar & Grill, 2724 N. 13th St., Kansas City, KS 66104

Wilson's Pizza & Grill, 1801 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66104

The Neighborhood Eats, 2100 N. 13th St., Kansas City, KS 66104

1930 Classic Kitchen, 1930 N. 77th St., Kansas City, KS 66112

Turkey Leggman, 1916 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66104

Jones Bar-B-Q, 6706 Kaw Dr., Kansas City, KS 66111

Nana's Kitchen, 7355 Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, KS 66109

Ms. R's Café, 720 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66101

Fast Fred's Market, 1806 N. 18th St., Kansas City, KS 66104

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