KCK's first-ever Black Restaurant Week leads into 913 Day with 11 Black-owned restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.
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Kansas City, Kansas, is making history this month with its first-ever Black Restaurant Week, running Sept. 7–13 and wrapping up on 913 Day.
The week-long celebration spotlights 11 Black-owned restaurants scattered across Wyandotte County, giving locals and visitors a chance to explore a diverse food scene that includes everything from barbecue and soul food to pizza, coffee and more.
Some participating restaurants will sweeten the deal with $9.13 specials in honor of 913 Day.
913 Day, which falls annually on Sept. 13, is a celebration of the people, culture, history and local businesses in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.
The day takes its name from the area's 913 area code.
Mayor/CEO Christal E. Watson has issued a proclamation recognizing Black Restaurant Week, acknowledging the role Black-owned restaurants play in the county's cultural heritage, economic vitality and community identity.
Visit KCK, a local nonprofit promoting tourism in KCK, shared more information about the event on its page.
The 11 participating restaurants are:
- John's Java & Jazz, 2003 N. 5th St., Kansas City, KS 66101
- Holy Smoke BBQ, 8050 Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, KS 66109
- Q13 Sports Bar & Grill, 2724 N. 13th St., Kansas City, KS 66104
- Wilson's Pizza & Grill, 1801 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66104
- The Neighborhood Eats, 2100 N. 13th St., Kansas City, KS 66104
- 1930 Classic Kitchen, 1930 N. 77th St., Kansas City, KS 66112
- Turkey Leggman, 1916 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66104
- Jones Bar-B-Q, 6706 Kaw Dr., Kansas City, KS 66111
- Nana's Kitchen, 7355 Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, KS 66109
- Ms. R's Café, 720 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66101
- Fast Fred's Market, 1806 N. 18th St., Kansas City, KS 66104
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