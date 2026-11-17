LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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A new food pantry is open at Anthony Elementary School in Leavenworth, giving Pioneer families the chance to take groceries directly home for the first time.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Shawna Davoren cuts ribbon for new pantry on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The pantry is part of a growing effort across Leavenworth schools. With its opening, pantries now span every grade level, meaning each Pioneer family has access to their most basic needs.

Leavenworth High School social worker Dani-Quinn Klein said the impact of food insecurity goes straight to the classroom.

"How are you supposed to function in an environment where you're supposed to be using your brain, you're supposed to be thinking, and you're not having that basic necessity met?" Dani-Quinn Klein said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Dani-Quinn Klein, school social worker at Leavenworth High School who oversees school's pantry.

The driving force behind the new pantry is Anthony Elementary School counselor Shawna Davoren. For Davoren, the project is deeply personal — her mother had a passion for giving.

"When she passed away a year ago, I'm like, what can I do to honor her, and I felt like this was the best thing to do," Davoren said.

Davoren started the pantry with a simple survey. What began as 30 interested families grew to 60 participants. The effort also drew support from the Feed Leavenworth Coalition, a community organization that formed in response to cuts to SNAP benefits within the past year.

Davoren said the school will have more students next year.

This is due to a consolidation the district voted on amid budget shortfalls that would repurpose David Brewer Elementary and send those students to Anthony and Henry Leavenworth Elementary School.

Dave York, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Leavenworth, was one of the community partners Davoren brought in from the start. He said the school is exactly the right place for a pantry.

"Public school is for everybody, so it allows people from all walks of life to come and participate," York said.

York points to a stark reality in North Leavenworth — where there are no grocery stores — that makes the school an essential access point for families.

"Even the idea of transportation — how do we get the food to the people who need it? And the school becomes a connector point that way," York said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Denney, Davoren and York at Monday, November 16 ribbon cutting at Anthony Elementary School.

Davoren sees the transportation barrier firsthand.

"We have a lot of parents that don't have transportation, and so transportation is a huge issue," Davoren said.

York also points to the broader challenge many families face in asking for help at all.

"There's a difficulty of people admitting they need more help than they can provide for their families. I think there are rising costs. That's important," York said.

The pantry distributes food on Fridays. With Thanksgiving approaching, Davoren said she is sending more items than usual. Looking at what has been built, her reaction is simple.

"I look at it and it's just joy and gratitude," Davoren said.

Davoren didn't take on the project alone. She reached out to a colleague at Warren Middle School who had already built something similar.

"When I got this idea, I went to a friend of mine at Richard Warren Middle School who has a food pantry," Davoren said.

That colleague is Brenda Harding, a special education teacher at Warren Middle School who is known as the "OG" in the school pantry space.

Harding took over the pantry from another teacher more than a decade ago and has since built it into a well-established operation, drawing support from Harvesters, the broader community and First Presbyterian Church.

"It's kind of surprising every time someone reaches out to me, but it just makes me feel good," Harding said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Brenda Harding, special education teacher who oversees pantry at Warren Middle School.

Working with middle schoolers, however, comes with its own challenge. Even with a pantry available, students sometimes resist taking food home.

"Right now, we have 22, but we're also middle school. So a lot of the kids don't want to take the food home, so we struggle with that," Harding said.

Still, Harding has seen how early exposure to food programs makes a difference. Students who participated in Backpack Buddies programs in elementary school arrive at the middle school pantry already seeking it out.

Anthony Elementary social worker Nicole Denney runs the Backpack Buddies program, which makes sure kids can take weekly snacks home on Fridays.

Davoren said it laid important groundwork for the new pantry.

Harding said it has already helped elementary students feel less insecure about asking for food in middle school.

"The few of the students who do the backpack buddies in elementary school will come here and they're looking for it," Harding said.

Klein has been running the high school's pantry since August. The operation there extends beyond food, also offering a clothing closet and hygiene products, and serves between 50 and 100 students a month.

The high school also turns community giving into friendly competition through the Eisenhower Cup, a food drive contest against rival Lansing School District tied to sporting events.

Davoren said the shared mission across all grade levels comes down to something simple.

"Those are just basic needs that need to be met. And if we can do that so that these students can sit in a classroom and focus on their learning, then I think that's great," Davoren said.

Klein said the students themselves make the work meaningful.

"I think I learn a lot from the students, which is really wonderful to see them also wanting to give back to their community and their peers," Klein said.

As the holiday season approaches, Klein said the need is greater than normal — and the pantries haven't always been this well-stocked.

"I think that is a scary thing that we face, is that we have not always been this stocked," Klein said.

Davoren said the pantry is open to anyone who needs it, without judgment.

"That's not up to me to judge. If you need it, then you need it, and we'll get it to you," Davoren said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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