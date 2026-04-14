Leavenworth teachers bring interactive learning back to classrooms after Ron Clark Academy experience

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Two Leavenworth teachers are reimagining their classrooms and bringing new energy to their students after attending a nationwide educator experience in Atlanta.

The event was funded by a $1 million donation from SONIC.

David Day, a fourth-grade teacher in his 20th year of teaching, and Veronika Corbett, a first-grade teacher in her ninth year at Anthony Elementary School, were among 23 Kansas City-area educators selected to attend the Ron Clark Academy Experience.

Veronika Corbett Veronika Corbett and David Day with Ron Clark.

Corbett is currently teaching at the same school she attended as a child.

Day said he saw the SONIC advertisement while scrolling online and asked other teachers if they wanted to apply with him.

"He said, ‘I want you to fill this out. If I can’t go, I want you to go.’" "So I filled it out, and back in December, we got the email that we were able to go," Corbett said.

In March, Day and Corbett joined 400 other teacher from around the country for the immersive, two-day professional development training during their spring break.

The nonprofit middle school was founded in 2007 by Ron Clark, a teacher known for his interactive teaching style.

"They have two slides there that you get to go down," Day said. "So I have a sticker that says, ‘I’ve been slide certified.'"

The trip was funded by the SONIC Foundation to equip teachers with engaging instructional strategies designed to boost academic achievement and strengthen classroom culture.

SONIC Foundation Group photo of teachers at RCA Experience in March 2026.

“[It’s] something I would have never thought I would have been able to do by myself financially," Corbett said.

While at the academy, the teachers observed classes, interacted with students, and learned new techniques.

"I just felt like it was just a big, huge family, and we were immediately accepted and just the teachers there were amazing," Day said.

Corbett said the experience reignited her passion for teaching.

"Being able to just see those kids and see how those teachers teach and what they do, it just made me want to come back and try some of it in my own classroom," Corbett said. “I knew that I lost that fire, and I knew that if I did not get that back, I could not be the teacher that my students needed me to be. Being able to go there, learn all of this and come back, my kids are thriving, and that’s all I can ask for.”

The teachers brought back new, interactive methods to their classrooms in Leavenworth.

For Day, that includes standing on chairs, sometimes walking across desks, and incorporating more movement and music.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 David Day, a fourth grade teacher at Anthony Elementary, stands on a chair while teaching on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

"Giving them a little more freedom, but still having that control structure," Day said. "Ron Clark was very big about it’s not the big changes that you do that are important, it’s the small, one-percent things. Lots more movement in the classroom, music. Even though I’ve been here for 20 years and teaching for 20 years, I’m trying to get better.”

It’s an experience that allowed Day to remember the big picture.

"Sometimes we forget why we’re here, why we teach, and it is about the kids, it’s always about the kids and your staff members and just doing what’s best for them," Day said. "He always said, 'take the stairs, not the elevator. You want to go a different way than everyone else."'

In the past 16 years, more than 150,000 school administrators and teachers have participated in the RCA Experience.

“I just want other teachers to apply for this opportunity as well,” Corbett said.

The 23 educators representing the Kansas City area include:



Amber Knoernschild, La Monte Elementary in La Monte, Missouri

Alexandra Johnson, Butler High School in Butler, Missouri

Alexis Hyde, Lincoln R-2 in Lincoln, Missouri

Corie Breckenridge, Rich Hill High School in Rich Hill, Missouri

David Day, Anthony Elementary School in Leavenworth, Kansas

Elizabeth Eckhoff, Lincoln Elementary in Lincoln, Missouri

Jennifer Hawkins, Harrisonville Middle School in Harrisonville, Missouri

Jennifer Moore, Raymore Elementary in Raymore, Missouri

Jennifer Carr, Timber Creek Elementary in Raymore, Missouri

Karlee Metcalf, Knob Noster Elementary in Knob Noster, Missouri

Kelly Gayman, Rich Hill Elementary in Rich Hill, Missouri

Margaret Porter, Butler High School in Butler, Missouri

Melissa Cook, Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri

Mena Runkle, Knob Noster Elementary in Knob Noster, Missouri

Natalie Johnson, Harrisonville Middle School in Harrisonville, Missouri

Nikki Hancock, Rich Hill Elementary in Rich Hill, Missouri

Rashall Wehmeyer, Butler Elementary and High School in Butler, Missouri

Samantha McGinnis, Butler Elementary School in Butler, Missouri

Stacey Evans, Adrian School in Adrian, Missouri

Tina Gaylord, Adrian High School in Adrian, Missouri

Veronika Corbett, Anthony Elementary in Leavenworth, Kansas

Imie Villafuerte, Holden Middle School in Holden City, Missouri

Tanda Castle, Pleasant Hill Intermediate School in Pleasant Hill, Missouri

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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