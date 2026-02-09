Making a Difference | Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters recognized for 2 rescues

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail .

A quick note of warning: this story includes references to suicide/self-harm.

When it comes to first responders, they often have to wear multiple hats on any given day.

That's especially true for firefighters.

"There are days where we are on a medical call, there are days when we’re getting ready to swim in the water, there are days when we might have a patient who’s come to our station and they’re having their worst day, and they may be high on drugs or may be suicidal," explained Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter Dave Sunderman.

As part of our Making a Difference series, a group of KCK firefighters invited us to join them for breakfast. What we learned is that some of the bonds forged at that table help protect their safety when they're called upon to give back to their community.

Besides enjoying the ample supply of bacon, eggs and pancakes they shared with us, my photographer and I noticed the easy camaraderie between the firefighters.

They explained it's part of their recipe for building trust, bonding over a meal, before they need to rely on one another in the field.

Take, for example, one of several bridge rescues they've performed in Kansas City, Kansas.

"We just got a call for somebody with a psychiatric emergency from a caseworker," recalled firefighter Phil Osner. "He was headed toward the bridge, and when we got [there] .... we kind of followed him out there."

The man climbed over the railing to a narrow ledge, leaning precariously over a long drop to the water below.

To avoid frightening him, Osner went out on the bridge alone, with the others mobilizing nearby.

This was where those hours learning to read each other across the breakfast table came in handy.

"If I’m out there with him and I happen to reach down and get a hold of him, I’m counting on these guys to run up and grab my legs immediately," Osner said.

"We’re watching Phil the whole time, yeah," added firefighter/EMT Tony Tucker. "While Phil is talking to the patient, we’re making eye contact with him. You know, seeing is he gonna grab this guy? Is the guy about to jump?"

Because this is, unfortunately, a call they've faced before, other members of their team automatically moved to the shore and downriver to deploy rescue boats in case either would fall in.

"It really takes a team, so we would have multiple units responding. We’d have multiple units on different bridges," Sunderman said. "This bridge and the bridge on down there, so we can catch and get eyes on the water."

Thankfully, on that particular day, the backup wasn't needed.

"I listened to his story, just talked for a little while, offered him the help at the hospital that they could provide. After enough convincing, he just decided to let me help him back over the railing," Osner said.

After the man was taken to the hospital for mental health treatment, KCKFD Chief Dennis Rubin praised the responding crew not only for that rescue, but also for another similar rescue of a person that happened around the same time.

In that instance, once again, the same group of firefighters encountered someone who was suicidal. Although this time, the rescue came at a greater personal risk.

"I was just getting home, minding my own business, listening to the radio, and as the call came in, the captain described that the person was on a train trestle and considering to jump," Rubin recalled. "You have to put into perspective the train comes through, there’s no way that firefighters would’ve been able to survive unless they had jumped from the trestle, and none of it would’ve been good."

Regardless of their own safety, these firefighters went out on the tracks. And again, through patience and gentle persuasion, they were able to convince the person to return with them.

Rubin was so moved by their bravery, he invited our camera crew to stop by the fire department's headquarters as he recognized their efforts.

"What an incredible job you did that day, and what an incredible amount of bravery," Rubin exclaimed.

Filled with pride, he later privately told us he was glad his men were able to go home to their own families.

For the humble firefighters we broke bread with, they were grateful for the praise, but they shared that's not why they do this job.

Instead, they showed us it's about having a seat at a table filled with those who believe in helping others.

