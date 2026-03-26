KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

Efforts are underway to fill more than 4,000 vacant lots in Kansas City, Kansas, with a focus on the northeast area of the city.

The initiative aims to turn empty spaces into attainable homeownership opportunities while decreasing the property tax burden on residents.

New homes take shape as long-awaited plan to transform 4,000 vacant KCK lots comes to fruition

Michael Sutton, the Unified Government redevelopment coordinator and co-land bank manager, said the majority of the land bank properties are in the northeast, east of Interstate 635, north of Parallel Parkway and west of the river.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Michael Sutton, the Unified Government redevelopment coordinator and co-land bank manager.

"These communities haven’t seen any type of quality development in decades at this point," Sutton said.

Sutton noted the lack of development ties into a history of redlining and disinvestment.

"After years of neglect and disinvestment, part of revitalizing that area is to get houses built on these vacant lots," Sutton said.

First-time homebuyer Zaveah Kobza is on the fast track to buying a home, and she is considering building on one of the vacant lots.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Zaveah Kobza, a first-time homebuyer looking to purchase a home built on a vacant lot in KCK.

She plans to work with developer Fran Sutton, who KSHB 41 spoke with in October 2025 about CrossMod-style homes she plans to build in the northeast.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Sutton shows off land along North 21st Place in KCK where she plans to build new homes.

This particular design allows for homes to be constructed in a factory and shipped to the location, resulting in a faster process.

Fran Sutton, in partnership with the UG, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and builder Clayton Homes, held a ribbon cutting March 20 in the Klamm Park Neighborhood to celebrate the first three of 27 homes she plans to build along North 21st Place and in the surrounding area.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Ribbon cutting for three new homes along North 21st Place on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Kobza’s mother grew up in the area, and she is moving back to work as a teacher at Turner Elementary.

"Being able to come back and be a part of a big change, and help the community grow and improve is important," Kobza said.

A vacant lot brings in as little as $15 in property taxes, but a new home can bring in $1,500 to $2,000.

Building new homes can bring value to undervalued neighborhoods, and can eventually help decrease the property tax burden on residents.

Commissioner Andrew Davis, District 8, said it is a net loss to maintain lots that do not generate revenue.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Andrew Davis, District 8 commissioner at Friday's ribbon cutting on March 20, 2026.

"Anytime we can convert publicly-owned land to privately-owned land and taxpayer dollars, and get more customers for businesses, infill housing, more kids in our schools, it’s a good deal for everybody, so that’s why we’re here today," Davis said March 20. "It represents that building in this part of KCK, in the northeast portion of our community, is possible. That it’s profitable for business. That we can build affordable housing in the area that’s attainable for our community, workforce housing and that it’s an attractive place to be. This area is obviously up-and-coming, and we have long-standing residents that quite frankly, they deserve neighbors.”

Mayor Christal Watson was also present March 20 to celebrate the new development.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 KCK mayor Christal Watson at Friday's ribbon cutting on March 20, 2026.

"This took true collaboration with both public and private partnerships, and I am thoroughly excited that this is just the beginning of change and progress to continue the momentum in Wyandotte County," Watson said.

Sutton said in a perfect world, there would be no land bank.

"We really just want to be able to turn these lots back over to the community, and have them redevelop in a productive way for their neighborhoods," Sutton said. "The goal is to make these vacant properties sustainable again, to give them life.”

The goal is to turn over the dirt as quickly as possible, and so far, the efforts have been successful.

Sutton said while some lots have infrastructure issues, the majority are buildable.

However, it often costs more to build than what the homes can sell for, so most lots need some kind of subsidy, like HOME funds, to keep costs low.

That is what Fran Sutton used for the homes along North 21st Place.

Kobza wants in on the chance at attainable homeownership, and she noted during her housing search, any home to a livable standard was close to $300,000 and up.

"Everything is going up in price right now, so if we can find an affordable home and that’s one less stress off of your plate, I feel like that makes a huge difference in family's lives, in young people’s lives, in anyone’s life," Kobza said.

Kobza's build should be complete by August.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 One of the completed modular homes along N 21st Place on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

"Everything has been like bam, bam, bam and it’s worked out perfectly, and I’m so honored to be a part of this journey," Kobza said.

Sutton, who has been in his role for a little over a year, said they are seeing quite a few applications in the area and have developed a new process to make it as easy as possible.

With the new land bank policy, residents can even use the lots for yard extensions or gardens.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but there’s starting to be a renewed excitement for the northeast," Sutton said. "Just to see the interest in some of these areas where there wasn’t any type of market at all for houses to be built, and now you’re starting to see that tide turn. It’s an amazing feeling, it’s almost hard to put into words.”

As for Kobza, she’s feeling everything at once.

"Putting the key into the home for the first time, I am so excited,” Kobza said. “I feel like goosebumps everywhere, and I feel pride that I’m able to do this and that I’m helping.”

Kobza offered advice for anyone else in her shoes looking at the empty properties.

"It’s just a plot of land now, but you can build whatever you want on it,” Kobza said. “I say go for it.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—