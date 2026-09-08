Small Business Administration offering low-interest disaster loans to Kansas City, Kan., storm victims

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Power has been restored for many in Kansas City, Kansas, but the financial recovery is ongoing from the severe storms that struck Aug. 18–19.

The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to help residents and businesses repair the damge and get their lives back to normal.

The SBA financial help comes after a disaster declaration issued Aug. 31 in response to a request to storm damage from Governor Laura Kelly.

The declaration covers the Kansas counties of Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte, as well as the Missouri counties of Clay, Jackson and Platte.

The SBA has set up two disaster loan outreach centers in KCK with loan officers on site.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Loan officer helps a KCK resident at the Quindaro Community Center on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Residents can also apply online at lending.sba.gov. They call (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Residents can also dial 3-1-1 to be directed to SBA resources.

Leroy Smith, a KCK resident and deacon at Bible Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, was among those seeking help Tuesday at the Quindaro Community Center office.

"It's real good to see that this is set up to try and assist folk that can't afford to do any better," Smith said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Leroy Smith, KCK resident

His church lost power after the Aug. 18–19 storms, though it was restored and services could be held in their building.

The storms also left trees down around the church and damaged Smith's roof.

"It's pretty devastating for a lot of folks in this area," Smith said. "A lot of people in this area are senior citizens, and they need all the help they can get.”

Sean Evans, a public affairs specialist in the Field Operations Center-West within the SBA's Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, said his team was deployed from Iowa to provide assistance in KCK.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Sean Evans, a public affairs specialist in the Field Operations Center-West within the SBA's Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

"The Small Business Administration assists not only businesses, but homeowners, renters, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations as well," Evans said.

Businesses and nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged property.

Homeowners may borrow up to $500,000 to repair their primary residence, while renters may borrow up to $100,000 for personal property.

The SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is also available to small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and nonprofits that suffered financial losses even without physical damage.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 3.625% for nonprofits, and 3% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.

No payments are due until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement.

"We encourage everyone to apply, we really do," Evans said.

Evans said many people are unaware that help is available and noted that a denial is not the end of the road.

"A big thing is if you get denied, there is a process to reapply,” Evans said. “A lot of times, there's tax information, income that we're missing and we need to go back and ask that information of you.”

Applicants should expect to wait four to six weeks to hear back after applying.

The SBA team will be in KCK until Sept. 18.

Both outreach centers are open Monday through Friday and walk-ins are welcome.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 McNewton's Community Outreach Center on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Appointments can be scheduled in advance at appointment.sba.gov.

McNewton's Community Outreach Center's second-floor offices at 2100 N. 13th St. Kansas City, Kan.

The center's hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The center closes permanently at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Quindaro Community Center is also offering help.

Their office is located at 2726 Brown Ave., Kansas City, Kan.

There hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday–Friday

The center permanently Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

The deadline to submit physical damage applications is Nov. 2.

The deadline to submit economic injury applications is June 1, 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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