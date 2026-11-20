KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Federal legislation to protect one of Kansas City's most historically significant sites is gaining momentum — and so are the local residents determined to restore it.

The Quindaro Townsite National Historic Landmark Act passed out of the House Natural Resources Committee on Nov. 18. The bipartisan legislation, introduced by Reps. Cleaver, Schmidt and Davids, would officially designate Old Quindaro — a historic townsite that served as a key Underground Railroad crossing and later became a center for Black education — as a National Historic Landmark. The bill now heads to the Senate.

WATCH | These KCK women have big plans for Quindaro — and Saturday's cleanup is a start

These KCK women have big plans for Quindaro — and Saturday's cleanup is a start

A community cleanup at the Old Quindaro Museum, 3432 N. 29th St. in Kansas City, Kan., is set for Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is being organized by two Kansas City, Kansas, residents: Nakia Hope-Paul, president of Concerned Citizens for Old Quindaro, and Olivia Moore, who owns and operates Bell Crossing Farm — a 30-acre family farm in Quindaro that has been in operation since 1974.

"I think it's a very divested side of Wyandotte County. The Northeast corridor is just really underserved. Particularly, the Old Quindaro area. I know there's a lot of community need that we maybe are not 100% seeing or getting a full picture of,” Hope-Paul said.

Hope-Paul's family grew up in Old Quindaro. Her uncle, Jesse Hope III, opened the museum in 2008. Following his death in 2015, the property went without an active board and fell into disrepair. The home has since been added to the Kansas state historic register and is also known as the John Walker House.

The building currently needs a tarp on its roof before winter, windows boarded and surrounding trees trimmed. The property also sustained fence damage during a microburst in August, when a large tree fell in the yard.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Old Quindaro Museum house on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Moore said the community's story is one she and Hope-Paul feel compelled to share, and they’ve already been doing the work.

"We're really excited to still be here, and we want to tell the story of the African Americans who actually stayed after the Native Americans left and after the white folks left. So we're still here, and we want to leverage those cultural heritage assets,” Moore said.

As for the legislation — a process that began in 2018 — Hope-Paul said potential landmark status would unlock critical funding for the area.

"Essentially that would bring some dollars to the area to sort of maintain the ruins, also maintaining the Old Quindaro Cemetery, which is in desperate need of maintenance and support right now. So, we're excited about what that could bring to the community,” Hope-Paul said.

Moore noted that while the bill is focused on specific sites, the attention it draws could benefit the broader neighborhood.

"It really focuses on the ruins and the cemetery and not necessarily any of the adjacent communities or neighborhoods that are next to it. So it'll bring dollars to those sites, but we're excited it'll bring attention to the whole area,” Moore said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Bell and farm dogs stroll through her 30-acre property at Bell Crossing Farm on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The Nov. 21 cleanup will include taking down old signage, moving fencing and an open discussion about the cost of restoration. Attendees will also be able to view photos of how the museum once looked and renderings of its future, including plans for an ancestry room. Moore said she hopes to see the full community show up.

"We're super excited, and we want to have everybody out from the parents, the youth, the adults, the senior citizens, really anyone that's excited about the area and wants to get more involved,” Moore said.

The cleanup is the first of several events Hope-Paul and Moore are planning to get neighbors involved in learning the area's history.

The two are also behind the Quindaro Roots and Rising initiative, a two-part plan that includes developing a neighborhood plan for the area adjacent to the ruins and launching a "We Care Too" media campaign.

They plan to go door-to-door with surveys to gather direct input from residents, with goals ranging from education and financial literacy to agriculture, historic preservation and community partnerships with organizations including the Vernon Center and the Quindaro Community Center.

Hope-Paul said she and others are ready to lead that charge.

"We as stewards of the area, as youth of the area, we grew up here, and we feel like it's our turn to take over. Not 'control,' but to lead the discussion and lead the conversation and lead the forward movement, so we're happy and we're hopeful that in those dollars coming to the ruins that also it opens up the space for us to go around and figure out ways that are a better help and support to the community so that they can also benefit while not living directly in the ruins,” Hope-Paul said.

For more information, visit www.oldquindaromuseum.com. Concerned Citizens for Old Quindaro Museum can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at @oldquindaromuseum. Bell Crossing Farm can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at @BellCrossingFarm.

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