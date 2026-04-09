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Volunteers at Turner Community Gardens center are locked in a yearlong dispute with the Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Public Utilities over a damaged sewer line and basement flooding that has cost the center thousands of dollars.

Turner Community Gardens' volunteers fight BPU over $80,000 in sewer line, basement damage repairs

The volunteer-run center operates on a tight budget, providing services like senior meals and hiring youth over the summer to tend the community garden.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Seniors eating lunch at Turner Community Gardens center on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

In March 2025, the center noticed wastewater repeatedly backing up into the basement.

Jim Jarsulic, director of Turner Community Gardens, had multiple contractors evaluate the problem between April and October of 2025.

Each contractor determined the backup was likely a city issue.

One contractor documented the cause was a three-foot sewer pipe damaged during a previous BPU water line repair.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Damaged pipe that Turner Community Gardens says BPU hit over a year ago.

Jarsulic said BPU dug up the water line with a backhoe tooth and broke the center's sewer line right before it drops into the city sewer.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Jim Jarsulic, director of Turner Communiy Gardens

"It’s their fault, and they won’t pay us," Jarsulic said. "This has been going on for a year now, and I cannot get them to do anything about it.”

Jarsulic filed a claim with BPU in April 2025.

On April 4, 2025, Hamilton Plumbing submitted a $4,200 bid to resolve the problem.

The plumbers snaked the line and determined the issue was at the connection under the street.

Jarsulic said he contacted the city’s Environmental Services department, who told him they would flush the city main line.

According to his claim, the department said if the main line was clear, the issue would be the center's responsibility.

The claim added that Environmental Services flushed the line, but did not communicate the findings, how to resolve the issue or who was responsible for repairs.

Jarsulic said the city dismissed the findings of every inspection, claiming the center was responsible.

Danny Hite and his wife run a 12-step recovery nonprofit and planned to operate out of the center's basement.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Danny Hite, Turner Community Gardens volunteer

When they were moving in during September 2025, they saw sewage backing up.

Due to the issue, they have been meeting in a cramped space upstairs.

"I think it’s damaging not to be able to have our own space right now, but I think one way or another, we’re going to get past this," Hite said.

Hite said the center paid $24,000 out of pocket to repair the sewer line damage in October 2025. However, the damage to the basement remains, as well as a potent smell.

"We are on a shoestring,” Jarsulic said. “We don’t have any money. It’s keeping us from providing others things that we would love to provide for the neighborhood.”

BPU confirmed it reviewed the claim through its standard process, and recognizes a level of responsibility for the initial incident.

However, the utility company claims Turner Community Gardens has not substantiated the full scope of the requested damages as directly attributable to the incident.

"Because claims are paid using ratepayer dollars, BPU must follow established protocols to ensure any reimbursement is appropriate, documented and directly tied to the incident. At this time, that level of documentation has not been provided," BPU said in a statement.

BPU offered what it calls a “good-faith settlement” of $25,000 for the portion of damages that could be reasonably supported. The center did not accept the offer.

BPU said it remains open to continued discussions if substantiated documentation is provided.

Jarsulic and Hite said outside bids determined the damages added up to more than $80,000, and they believe BPU is responsible.

"Make the place whole, put it back in the shape it was before the sewer was backing up, and let us get on with what we do," Hite said.

Danny Hite Basement in Turner Community Gardens center after it first flooded.

Jarsulic noted that BPU sent the matter to the city's legal department, and a lawyer advised the center they may have to sue.

"They’re just stonewalling us," Jarsulic said.

Jarsulic and Hite said they’re both frustrated as taxpayers and longtime Turner residents.

"It feels like BPU is our enemy,” Hite said. “We feel like BPU is our enemy, and we pay them.”

He said the center's aim is simple — to take care of the community.

“People give this place a lot of credit for changing their life,” Hite said tearfully.

Jarsulic said that is what makes this fight worth it.

"You gotta fight the good fight,” Jarsulic said. “No matter if you win or lose. If you give up, they’ve won. All I want is what’s owed to us — that’s it.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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