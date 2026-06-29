Unified Government county administrator announces resignation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — County Administrator David Johnston has decided to resign from his position with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

His departure is effective Sunday, July 5.

"We appreciate Mr. Johnston's service and contributions during his tenure at the UG since 2023," Mayor/CEO Christal Watson said in a news release. "Throughout his time with the organization, Mr. Johnston played an important role in supporting the UG's mission and the residents we serve. We thank him and wish him much success in his future endeavors."

In April 2026, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 64 passed a vote of no confidence in KCKFD Chief Dennis Rubin and Johnston.

In October 2024, Johnston received some blowback for standing by his decision to attempt to enforce the county’s charter ordinance after directing the Board of Public Utilities to remove the PILOT fee from bills on Oct. 1.

Mayor Watson will propose her recommendation for an interim county administrator during the Thursday, July 2, meeting.

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