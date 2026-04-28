Kansas City, Kansas, fire union passes vote of no confidence for chief, county administrator

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The membership of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 64 passed a vote of no confidence in KCKFD Chief Dennis Rubin and County Administrator David Johnston.

The union announced the decision in a press release on Facebook.

The motion and subsequent vote took place during the regularly scheduled April 15 and April 16 meetings.

“This action reflects the collective position of Local 64’s membership following a sustained pattern of decisions, policies and administrative actions that have led to significant concern regarding leadership, operational effectiveness and the overall safety and welfare of both the firefighters and community we serve,” a release from Local 64 stated.

The union compiled a list of what it says are ongoing issues over the past few years, including:



Repeated violations of the parties’ Memorandum of Agreement;

Disregard for established labor-management processes;

Refusal to meaningfully participate in the grievance procedure;

Retaliatory actions toward members, including discipline without just cause and wrongful termination;

Proposals to close fire stations and apparatus;

Mismanagement of the budget resulting in unsafe working conditions and staffing practices.

The release goes on to say that Local 64 has made efforts to engage in “good-faith dialogue” and offer “practical, solution-oriented proposals” over the past 16 months, but they’ve been met with “continued resistance from County and Fire Department leadership.”

They say that’s resulted in the department now facing “increasingly urgent operational challenges, contributing to declining morale among its members.”

The release ended by IAFF Local 64 formally declaring “it no longer has confidence in the leadership of Fire Chief Dennis Rubin or County Administrator David Johnston, nor in their ability to effectively lead the Fire Department and Unified Government, respectively.”

KSHB 41 obtained a letter dated April 14, 2026, written by Jake Miller on behalf of IAFF Local 64 to attorney Ryan Denk, of McAnany, Van Cleave & Phillips, P.A. Denk represents the Unified Government.

The letter is in response to an April 7 letter from Denk regarding whom the union may communicate with about labor matters.

The April 14 letter, sent a day before the motion to take a vote of no confidence, confirmed there are no active grievances or negotiations regarding fire apparatus staffing.

But it began by pointing out a discrepancy in the "appropriate representatives for meet-and-confer and grievance matters."

“Your letter states that the elected members of the Unified Government Commission are not, and have never been, selected by the Unified Government for the purposes of meeting and conferring or the adjustment of grievances," the April 14 letter read. "Your letter further identifies the Fire Chief and Assistant County Administrator, Bridgette Cobbins, as the lead representatives for meet-and-confer and grievance matters, with delegated responsibilities to you, Deputy Chief Legal Counsel Casey Meyer, and such Deputy Fire Chiefs as may be designated."

The April 14 letter continues, “You request that, going forward, all communications over subjects of bargaining and the adjustment of grievances be directed to these designated representatives and not to the elected members of the Unified Government Commission.”

A vote of no confidence does not mean these officials are fired; it's a symbolic way of showing how the union feels.

The county administrator has the ultimate authority to hire and fire the chief.

KSHB 41 reached out to the fire chief and county administrator for comment and will update this article accordingly.

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