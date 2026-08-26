‘We’ve lost everything’: KCK residents demand answers after weeklong power outages

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri and Miami County in Kansas. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

Recovery efforts for impacted residents in Kansas City, Kansas, continues, following powerful storms last week.

Operation BBQ Relief, alongside the Salvation Army and Heart to Heart International, provided meals and cold water to people in need.

Al Miller/KSHB Volunteers and non-profits gathered to help neighbors impacted by the powerful storms that ripped through Kansas City, Kansas — while BPU customers find frustration with how long it took for crews to restore power.

"When the power has been out for five days, all these folks have had to throw out all their food, there is obviously a need," said Skeeter Stone, director of operations for Operation BBQ Relief. "Some people just want a meal and a hug."

Al Miller/KSHB Skeeter Stone

Neighbors finally found some joy after many were left in the dark due to power outages spanning multiple days over the past week.

"The storm was horrible. The lights went out, we was out of power for five days — no power, no air, no nothing," Cattina Ridgell said. "I’m glad to see people helping out the community, we need it. Thank God they are coming into Wyandotte county."

Al Miller/KSHB Cattina Ridgell

Others were frustrated with how they landed themselves into a line full of cars receiving a free meal.

"I still have people in the community, seven days later without electricity, without power," Sandra Greer told KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa.

Greer turned out to get a meal on Wednesday afternoon.

Al Miller/KSHB Sandra Greer

"We’ve lost everything, we don’t have any food. This is one of the most impoverished areas in the state of Kansas and they wait until the ninth hour to finally bring relief," she expressed.

Greer said she wasn't unhappy with the ones helping her on Wednesday, but the slow response across the community, and how long it took for the power to be restored.

"Do you think it should've taken this long?" Gamboa asked Greer.

"No!" Greer responded. "It shouldn't have. Just think, if I was in Johnson County, Overland Park or Olathe, they would’ve rushed out."

Gamboa took her frustrations directly to the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities.

KSHB 41 Kansas City Board of Public Utilities vehicle

KSHB 41 News has repeatedly asked BPU for an on-camera interview, but no one has been made available.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson told Gamboa they would be available for an interview, but backed out when KSHB 41 attempted to confirm a time and location.

"...I don’t want to speculate or provide information before we know it is accurate," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Instead, KSHB 41 filed a list of questions to BPU on behalf of the frustrations of customers in Wyandotte County.

Read BPU's responses below.

Gamboa: "What has taken so long in restoring power over the past week?"



BPU spokesperson: "This was not a typical outage. The storm caused widespread physical damage to BPU’s electric system, and in some of the hardest-hit areas, crews rebuilt portions of the system from the ground up. Fallen trees, damaged poles, lines and equipment, and inaccessible areas added to the complexity of restoration. Power can go out in seconds, but rebuilding an electric system safely takes time. BPU partnered with significant additional resources and worked around the clock to restore service as safely and quickly as possible."



Gamboa: "Did aging infrastructure play a role in how long it took to restore power?"



BPU spokesperson: "There is no information indicating that aging infrastructure was responsible for power outages or the length of restoration. BPU has ongoing pole inspection, maintenance and vegetation-management programs designed to proactively maintain our electric system. What drove the restoration timeline was the severity and widespread nature of the storm damage. Trees and large limbs came down across the service area, damaging homes, utility poles, lines and electrical equipment. In the hardest-hit areas, crews had to rebuild portions of the system from the ground up."



Gamboa: "Should the BPU or UG have been more proactive in the weeks or months before managing tree growth to prevent outages like this?"



BPU spokesperson: "BPU manages vegetation around our electric infrastructure year-round; it is not something we begin doing only when severe weather is forecast. We have an established vegetation-management program that proactively trims trees and limbs near power lines to help protect system reliability. This storm brought down mature trees and large limbs across the service area. Vegetation and pole-management programs cannot eliminate the impact of an extreme weather event of this magnitude. I can speak to BPU’s vegetation-management responsibilities and practices, but I cannot speak on behalf of the Unified Government or its programs."



Gamboa: "Folks mentioned to Rachel (Wyandotte County Reporter Rachel Henderson) earlier this week that the BPU is offering free meters, is that true?"



BPU spokesperson: "BPU provides the physical electric meter at no cost to the customer; this is not a special storm-related program. If a meter was damaged during the storm, BPU will replace it. However, the weatherhead, service mast and meter box attached to the home are customer-owned equipment. If those components were damaged, they must be repaired by a licensed electrician before BPU can safely reconnect service. BPU does not charge customers to reconnect service once those repairs are complete."



Gamboa: "What message do you have to your customers about the recovery effort?"



BPU spokesperson: "We know that outages caused by the storm were an extraordinary hardship for our customers, especially those who were without power for several days. We’re grateful for their patience, their kindness to all the responding line crews, and for the way neighbors and the community looked out for one another throughout this event. We’re also incredibly grateful to our BPU employees and the hundreds of lineworkers, tree crews, contractors and mutual aid partners who came together to restore our community. As we move into recovery, we’ll review what we learned from an event this significant and find opportunities to make our system and our response stronger." KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa taking questions to the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities via email, after it did not make anyone available for an on-camera interview following multiple attempts

The BPU spokesperson also went on to add in a separate email a total of 210 lineworkers responded over the past week from the following organizations — BPU, Capital Electric, Evergy, City of Augusta, City of Ottawa, City of Winfield, City of Coffeyville and City of McPherson Board of Public Utilities.

An additional 85 tree trimmers were also deployed.

KSHB 41 KCK storm damage Aug. 19, 2026

"It (the response) was shocking," Ridgell added. "The people across the street from us had lights three days before we did."

While tempers flared when talking about restoring utilities, gratitude still flowed through an overflowing lunch line of cars.

Operation BBQ Relief was able to hand out 500 meals on Wednesday.

Al Miller/KSHB A line of cars wait for food and other aid in Kansas City, Kansas as the community recovers from prolonged power outages.

"One hot meal that matters, or seeing that smile on somebody’s face when they haven’t eaten a hot meal in a while is what makes us keep coming back," Stone said.

KSHB 41 will keep you updated as more information becomes available regarding the BPU's response and the damage done to its grid system.

—