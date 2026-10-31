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With Election Day approaching, community members in Wyandotte County took to the streets Saturday to encourage residents to make their voices heard at the polls.

The March to the Polls rally brought together local residents and organizers as part of a nationwide voter mobilization effort led by Repairers of the Breach.

Watch: Wyandotte County residents join national March to the Polls effort ahead of Election Day

Wyandotte County residents join national March to the Polls effort ahead of Election Day

The organization's 100 Days, 1,000 Marches to the Polls initiative aims to bring communities together across the country to encourage voter participation and raise awareness about issues affecting everyday Americans.

Kathy, with the Kansas Poor People's Campaign, said the marches are about showing up,standing together and inspiring others to vote.

“We’re sort of hitting the streets with conspicuous courage today, because that’s what it takes to stand up and show others and inspire others to vote,” Kathy said.

Brian Luton Kathy, with the Kansas Poor People's Campaign

For participants, the effort is about more than casting a ballot. Oshara Hayes said maintaining democracy is a major reason she wanted to be involved.

“The big thing is we want to maintain our democracy. That is the most important thing,” Hayes said.

Organizers also pointed to economic uncertainty and concerns within local communities as reasons for increased civic engagement.

Brian Luton Oshara Hayes, voter

“People are struggling right now," said Kathy. "There’s fear in the community. There’s so many issues that impact our lives in major ways. Voting is not the only tool we have, but it’s one of the most important things we can do right now.”

While national issues are part of the conversation, participants say local ballot topics also deserve attention.

Bryon Williams said local decisions could have lasting effects on residents,particularly when it comes to services and community needs.

Brian Luton Bryon William, voter

“There's a lot of ballot initiatives that would affect everything from homelessness to mental health services that are happening here in Wyandotte County,” Williams said.

The rally also comes as President Donald Trump prepares to visit Kansas on Sunday. When asked about the anticipation surrounding his visit, Kathy said participants remain focused on their own message.

“We’re going to do our own thing and we’re going to stand up against any attempts to take our power and dignity away,” Kathy said.

Williams acknowledged the attention the president's visit is likely to bring but said his priority remains local concerns.

“He’s the president, so there’s going to be a draw, I’m sure of it. But I’m more focused on making sure that the locals here in Wyandotte are addressed,” Williams said.

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