Kathy Nelson named Grand Marshal of 2023 Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kathy Nelson, one of the most influential women in sports in Kansas City, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade .

Announced Saturday night, Nelson — who serves as president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation and Visit KC — was quick to share the news via social media.

The parade’s biography on Nelson describes her as an “influential leader in our sports community whose passion includes attracting, retaining and facilitating sports events and organizations in the bi-state area," such as the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Her “staggering” list of accolades also includes being selected as one of the 20 Most Influential Sports Figures in KC and an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The parade, which is themed “Our Irish Ancestry," is set to begin at 11 a.m. March 17 at Linwood and Broadway, with the route heading south to 43rd Street .

