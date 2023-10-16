KBI, federal partners investigating ‘security incident’ affecting parts of Kansas court system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it’s working with federal partners to learn more about a “security incident” last week that’s affected parts of the Kansas judicial system.

On Monday, the Kansas Supreme Court announced that all clerk offices in the appellate and district courts remain unable to receive electronic filings following a security incident first made public last week.

Johnson County, which maintains its own court records system, is not affected.

The Kansas Supreme Court’s announcement Monday allows courts to remain open and process cases, but all filings made by prosecutors and attorneys must be on paper and delivered in person, by fax or by mail.

“The Office of Judicial Administration is working with experts from several sources to find out what happened in the security incident, how it happened and how far it reached,” the Supreme Court said in the Monday announcement. “Until those questions are answered, the Office of Judicial Administration can’t predict when the systems will be brought back online.”

News of the security incident was made public on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The incident has affected access to Kansas Courts eFiling, Kansas Protection Order Portal, Kansas District Court Public Access Portal, Appellate Case Inquiry System, Kansas Attorney Registration, Kansas online marriage applications, Central Payment Center and the Kansas eCourt case management system.

“This order and other information on our website will guide court users on our operations while our information systems are offline,” Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert said Monday. “We continue to serve our communities, but we are using different methods until our systems are restored.”

More information is available on the Kansas Court’s website.

