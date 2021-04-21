KBI investigates death of woman at Topeka Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has begun an investigation into the death of an inmate at the women's prison in Topeka.

Television station KSNT reports that 35-year-old Jessica Chapman died Monday at the Kansas Department of Corrections’ Topeka Correctional Facility, a women’s prison.

The station initially confirmed the death through the KBI, because the Kansas prisons system did not send out a news release announcing the death.

Department spokeswoman Carol Pitts said Wednesday that the corrections department only provides news releases if an inmate death is related to COVID-19 or may have been due to drugs, suicide or violence.

Pitts says none of those circumstances apply to Chapman's death “as we know the facts at this time.”