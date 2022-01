KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a missing Topeka man.

Raymond Beard, 83, was last heard from on Jan. 16 when he requested roadside assistance.

At the time, he was unsure of his location.

He drives a red 2013 Nissan Altima with Kansas plate 725PAJ.

Beard has a pacemaker and needs insulin that he does not have with him.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle should call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9415 or at 785-861-9693 or call 911.