KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing Liberal woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for Ida Knight, 66, of Liberal, Kansas.

KBI and the Liberal Police Department are asking for the public's assistance to locate Knight.

She was last seen between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Tuesday at Cottonwood Apartments on Millwood Circle in Liberal.

Knight has been diagnosed with dementia and typically uses a wheelchair, but is capable of walking short distances.

She has gray hair, hazel eyes, is 6 ft. tall and weighs approximately 155 lbs.

When last seen, Knight was wearing a white gown and dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information on Knight's location is asked to call 911 or the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0150.

