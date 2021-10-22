Watch
KBI issues statewide silver alert for missing SW Kansas man

Jim Hines, 70, was reported missing out of Dodge City, Kansas, on Oct. 21, 2021.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Oct 22, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide silver alert for a man missing out of Stanton County.

James "Jim" Hines, 70, was last seen at Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was wearing a bright pink button-down shirt, bright yellow running shoes and jeans at the time.

Hines is described as 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with grey and brown hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses and has a mustache.

The missing 70-year-old has dementia and the public is asked to call 911 if he is seen.

