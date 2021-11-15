KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing Wichita man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for Kenneth Bradford, 90, of Wichita.

KBI and the Wichita Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate Bradford.

He was last seen leaving his home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Tracy in Wichita.

Bradford drives a maroon 2014 Chevrolet Impala with handicap license plate tag 56861, according to police.

When last seen, he was wearing a red honor flight t-shirt, tan pants and black dress shoes.

Police say Bradford is showing early signs of dementia and has other medical diagnoses that require medications.

Anyone with information about Bradford’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.