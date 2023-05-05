KBI, Labette County law enforcement search for missing 23-year-old, foul play suspected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff's Office continue to search for Dakota A. Patton, 23, who was last seen on April 25 in Parsons, Kansas.

Law enforcement said foul play is suspected in Patton's disappearance.

Local law enforcement requested that KBI assist in the search on April 27 after his vehicle was found abandoned in a rural field in Labette County.

Patton is white, 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and facial hair.

The last time Patton was seen, he likely wore blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and boots.

KBI said there is reason to believe Patton may have last been in an area along the Neosho River, likely between 20th Road and Wallace Road, and 60th Road and Wallace Road.

Investigators ask fishermen, hunters, farmers and hikers who frequent this area to report anything they encounter that might be related to Patton's disappearance.

