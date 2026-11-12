KBI, Leavenworth Co. officials, volunteers dig at Bonner Springs site connected to Randy Leach cold case

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Officials with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI), the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office, out-of-state searchers, and volunteers gathered at a wooded area in Bonner Springs on Thursday morning in connection with the Randy Leach missing cold case.

The location is near the 12000 block of Loring Road.

According to Leach's family, volunteers sifted and dug through dirt but nothing was found.

Melissa Underwood, the KBI spokesperson, told KSHB 41 they "used cadaver K9s and ground penetrating radar to search" and "no evidence was found today."

Underwood said a private group called Peace River K9 Search and Rescue joined in the effort.

Leach family Officials gather at a wooded area in Bonner Springs for a quick search in connection to the Randy Leach missing cold case.

Blake McMahan, a police officer who's been investigating Leach's case off-duty on his own time, said he chased down a lead that pointed to the location.

Officials were there a little over two hours.

"The KBI and and the LVCOSO will continue to follow up on any new and credible leads on the case," Underwood said.

Leach was 17 when he disappeared after attending a graduation bonfire party in rural Linwood in April 1988.

McMahan believes Leach never actually left the party and was met with foul play.

He's interviewed dozens of witnesses and continues his investigation.

KBI Randy Leach's KBI missing poster

Anyone with a tip, big or small, is encouraged to contact Leach's family through their Facebook page, In Search of Randy Leach.

Tipsters can also call the KBI or the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.