Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KBI: Remains found in April identified as El Dorado man

items.[0].image.alt
RTV6
Crime Scene
Reports: 11 shot at a Chicago funeral home
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 14:15:50-04

TOPEKA, Kan. — Human remains found in April in northeast Kansas have been identified as the body of an El Dorado man, authorities said Monday.

DNA evidence matched with probable family members identified the body as Waylon Fort, 40, of El Dorado, the KBI said in a news release.

Investigators did not find evidence of foul play. A cause of death was not announced.

The remains were found April 26 east of Beloit along the Mitchell and Cloud County line after a resident reported finding a human bone.

Fort was last seen in January near Beloit, while he was fleeing on foot from a traffic stop.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!