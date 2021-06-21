KBI: Remains found in April identified as El Dorado man

TOPEKA, Kan. — Human remains found in April in northeast Kansas have been identified as the body of an El Dorado man, authorities said Monday.

DNA evidence matched with probable family members identified the body as Waylon Fort, 40, of El Dorado, the KBI said in a news release.

Investigators did not find evidence of foul play. A cause of death was not announced.

The remains were found April 26 east of Beloit along the Mitchell and Cloud County line after a resident reported finding a human bone.

Fort was last seen in January near Beloit, while he was fleeing on foot from a traffic stop.

