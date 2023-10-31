KC-area 4th grader wins fire prevention art contest, earns fire truck ride to school

GRANDVIEW, Mo — In a display of creativity and commitment to fire safety, a Conn-West elementary student earned a thrilling ride to school during the annual Fire Prevention Safety Poster Contest.

It was not the typical start to class this week for Oscar Corea, a student at Conn-West Elementary. On a regular day, Corea uses a different method of transportation to school each morning, but on Monday, he earned the grand prize— a ride to school in a fire truck.

Every October the Grandview Fire Department partners with the Grandview School District with an art contest to raise awareness during Fire Safety Prevention month. The contest is aimed to educate students on the importance of fire safety through art and creativity. Corea's winning poster not only showcased his artistic talent but also delivered a powerful message about fire prevention.

“Super proud, not surprised," said Bridget Williams, principal at Conn-West Elementary. "We have some amazing students here at Conwest and Oscar is definitely one of them. But it feels good to get a little light shine on them because they deserve it.”

Every year, students across the district are given a theme by the fire department to express their creativity, while also teaching them the importance of fire safety.

"It is very important, just like we teach our students to look both ways before they cross the street and to make sure they wash their hands, but to also practice good fire safety at home," Williams said.

Along with four other lucky winners, Corea's artistic take on this year's theme, 'Cooking Safety,' caught the attention of the fire department, earning him a ride to school in one of fire department's fire truck. Marc Wachter, Grand Fire Marshall said it's never too early to teach students these valuable lessons.

"Kids are really, they just absorb information. These kids, they're so smart, and if we start them young, a lot of these kids take the information back to their parents and actually teach their parents some stuff," Watcher said.

Excitement filled the air as the fire truck made its way to Conn-West Elementary. Along the route, fellow students and staff at Conn-West cheered for Oscar, who waved enthusiastically from the passenger seat. The fire truck's blaring horns and flashing lights added an extra layer of spectacle to the morning commute.

“The sirens did sound too loud for me, but it was kind of too cool for me," Corea said.

Corea's fire truck ride to school will serves as a reminder to everyone about the importance of fire prevention and the impact one creative mind can have on a community.

