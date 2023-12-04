KC-area community rallies around 9-year-old boy critically injured in Shawnee hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City-area community is rallying around a child who was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision Friday evening near the intersection of Johnson Drive and Bell Road in Shawnee.

9-year-old Nolan Davidson was being driven from one basketball game to another by his father when the crash occurred around 6:55 p.m. Friday, according to a GoFundMe page from the Davidson family.

Nolan was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. He underwent surgery after suffering multiple fractures to his face and skull and brain swelling, the fund-raising page states.

"Currently, Nolan remains in a medically induced coma to allow his body and brain the necessary rest and healing," the GoFundMe page says.

A spokesperson for the city of Shawnee confirmed that Nolan remains in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the GoFundMe page raised over $68,000.

The KC Fusion Soccer Club posted on social media that Nolan is a member of the club's 2014B Academy team.

"These next few days are critical for him and his family," the club posted. "As part of our soccer and club family, we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

A run and walk for Nolan will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa. Those who attend are asked to wear blue and to gather in front of the Foundry Church at 8835 Lackman Road.

"Your continued prayers and support for Nolan and the Davidson Family are deeply appreciated," the GoFundMe page said. "Please continue to lift Nolan and the Davidson Family up in prayer. The Davidsons appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received."

