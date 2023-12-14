KC-area Congress members react to U.S. House vote on impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three members of the area's U.S. House delegation voted along party lines Wednesday to authorize impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

Missouri Fifth District Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II and Kansas Third District Congresswoman Sharice Davids, both democrats, voted no on the impeachment inquiry.

Republican Mark Alford, who is in his first term as Congressman from Missouri's 4th Congressional District, voted in favor of the inquiry.

"As has been the theme since the very first day of the 118th Congress, today’s vote is nothing more than an effort to appease the extreme far-right of the House Republican conference and provide political cover for their inability to deliver any meaningful solutions for the American people," Cleaver said in a statement released Wednesday night.

“The president’s son has a troubled past and I firmly believe every American must be held accountable in accordance with the rule of law. However, the sins of the son are not the sins of the parents and there is absolutely no evidence to show that President Biden is guilty of anything other than being a devoted and loving father. Republican lawmakers, Republican witnesses, and Republican reports have all been very open about the fact that there is no evidence to support the impeachment of Joe Biden, despite more than a year of this tireless fishing expedition."

Cleaver criticized the actions of the House Speaker Mike Johnson for the lack of action on important legislation.

“This week, Speaker Johnson will send America’s Representatives home for the remainder of the year without passing supplemental funding to defend our democratic allies around the world; without passing a full-year budget; without passing a bipartisan Farm Bill; without passing a long-term FAA re-authorization; without passing meaningful legislation to address America’s housing affordability crisis; and without delivering on so many issues that impact Missouri families and those around the country," Cleaver said.

Davis said in a statement she is focused on lowering the costs of groceries, gas and prescription drugs.

In the statement, Davids said, "she takes impeachment proceedings seriously and has not seen sufficient evidence to warrant an inquiry at this time."

Alford talked about why he voted yes.

"Tonight I voted ‘yay’ on formalizing the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," Alford said in a statement. "This is not a decision I take lightly, but one that I view necessary. As a body, one of the most important duties we have is the act as a check and balance on the executive branch. Throughout our investigation, we have followed the facts. Today’s decision only allows us to continue doing that.”

The vote was 221-212.

