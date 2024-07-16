Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KC-area organization discusses role of civility in politics after attempted assassination of Donald Trump

A KC-area group's mission to promote civility among different political parties is now more important after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Civility in politics
Posted at 10:32 PM, Jul 15, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After former President Donald Trump's attempted assassination over the weekend, calls for unity and civility have been growing louder.

In this moment, Claire Bishop, the executive director of American Public Square at Jewell, is reflecting on the role staying civil plays in her own organizing.

"Our core commitment is to civility," she said.

Claire Bishop
Claire Bishop

An example of this was the recent presidential debate.

American Public Square hosted a bipartisan watch party.

Watch party
Watch party

Inviting both red and blue voters to sit side by side to watch a debate may sound like a conflict waiting to happen, but Bishop has always seen these moments as an opportunity.

“Anyone can host conversations where people can shout each other down and act with contempt toward one another, but American Public Square believes that our community deserves more," she said.

She says now more than ever it's important to reflect on the ability to respect one another in a challenging moment.

“If we’re approaching those conversations with contempt, deriding one another, you rob yourself of the opportunity to grow as a person," she said.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone