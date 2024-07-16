KC-area organization discusses role of civility in politics after attempted assassination of Donald Trump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After former President Donald Trump's attempted assassination over the weekend, calls for unity and civility have been growing louder.

In this moment, Claire Bishop, the executive director of American Public Square at Jewell, is reflecting on the role staying civil plays in her own organizing.

"Our core commitment is to civility," she said.

KSHB 41 News staff Claire Bishop

An example of this was the recent presidential debate.

American Public Square hosted a bipartisan watch party.

KSHB 41 News staff Watch party

Inviting both red and blue voters to sit side by side to watch a debate may sound like a conflict waiting to happen, but Bishop has always seen these moments as an opportunity.

“Anyone can host conversations where people can shout each other down and act with contempt toward one another, but American Public Square believes that our community deserves more," she said.

She says now more than ever it's important to reflect on the ability to respect one another in a challenging moment.

“If we’re approaching those conversations with contempt, deriding one another, you rob yourself of the opportunity to grow as a person," she said.

—

