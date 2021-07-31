KC-area pole vaulters qualify for finals in Tokyo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City-area pole vaulters have launched themselves one step closer to the Olympic finals.

KC Lightfoot , of Lee’s Summit, and Chris Nilsen , of Park Hill, both advanced with a vault of 5.75.

Karen Nilsen told KSHB 41 News that family all over the country has been rooting for her son.

"It's unbelievable, you know? This has been goal for a few years now," Karen Nilsen said. "He went in 2016 for Rio games and he didn't do well there. But he was just right out of high school and he was starstruck by everybody there, and his main goal was to get a picture with Sam Kendricks at the time.

"And now he and Sam have been No. 1 and 2 for the last couple of years, and Sam is a wonderful, wonderful mentor, big brother figure to all of the - not only American athletes, but all the athletes in the pole vault community."

Anthony Lightfoot, father and coach to KC Lightfoot, said he was "a little bit nervous," but the Olympic Trials were worse.

"Good bad or indifferent, you're an Olympian," Anthony Lightfoot said. "Of course, we want you to do well, make the finals, all that kind of stuff, but enjoy yourself, soak it up while you can."

Sam Kendricks, the third pole vaulter for Team USA tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and was replaced by alternate Matt Ludwig.

Competitors must complete a vault of 5.8 meters or be in the top 12 to advance to the finals.

Lightfoot and Nilsen will compete at the finals Aug. 3.