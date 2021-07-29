Team USA pole vaulter tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pole vaulter from Team USA has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Sam Kendricks – also a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves – will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on Twitter Wednesday night.

(1/3) The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. — USOPC News (@USOPC_News) July 29, 2021

“In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff,” the tweet stated. “Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed. Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

Two Kansas City-area pole vaulters – Park Hill’s Chris Nilsen and Lee’s Summit’s KC Lightfoot, are expected to compete in Tokyo . It’s unknown at this time either has been in close contact with Kendricks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.