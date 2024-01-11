KC-area residents stock up on supplies, preparing for another winter weather blast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More winter weather is on its way and many in the metro are making sure they are ready for round two.

Jeffery Ledman stopped at a gas station Wednesday afternoon in south Kansas City for some last-minute items.

His only mode of transportation is a motorcycle.

Who better to ask about road conditions than someone with half the grip?

“You know, I have good traction," Ledman said. "There’s no snow really on the roads other than the side roads. So I’m just extra careful in the neighborhood. If it’s freezing or below, I’m not going to be on the roads because it’s way too dangerous."

Hardware stores in the area say salt and ice melt have both been hot commodities with a wave of sales ahead of the storms on Monday and Wednesday.

Ryan Smith lives just west of the Country Club Plaza and stopped at a hardware store to buy firewood and ice melt after work.

"More salt, firewood, and I got some dog treats too,” Smith said.

With the plunging temperatures overnight and the deep freeze staying frozen for days, it's a good idea to stock up.

“This is going to melt, but then potentially freeze.," Smith said. "And then we’re going to get more snow and it’s going to be even colder. So I want to have the salt and just be prepared because I think it’s going to be worse.”

