KC artists come together to show off city's culture with 'Red Zone'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For anyone looking to get away from the chaos of the NFL Draft to explore a different part of Kansas City, there's a concert series happening in the City Market.

Think Kelce Jam but with KC-area artists.

The event dubbed "Red Zone" is partially hosted by KC Streetcar and 90.0 The Bridge and was the brainchild of rappers and artists Kemet Coleman, Flare Tha Rebel, DJ Skeme and Kadesh Flow.

For one night only, attendees can see all artists perform for free.

"This is a vibrant music scene, it’s always been that way," said Flare Tha Rebel, whose real name is Jeff Shafer. "It launched me into music and into hip-hop, and now I get to be back and be part of that vibrancy, especially the weekend like this where all eyes are on Kansas City. It’s an amazing vibe."

At least half of the artists are KC natives or have lived in the area for decades. Regardless, they live and breathe Kansas City's rich history.

"KC just being a scene where we have such vibrancy and such legends in music, we can interweave that as well," Shafer said. "And there’s different styles that we have in Kansas City, but it’s a lot more eclectic than people understand and that’s what we put forth in our music as well."

It's also a chance to show off how much KC has grown, with local vendors, too.

"I’ve literally watched the city grow," said DJ Skeme, who's from Houston but has lived in KC for 20 years. "Before when I first moved here, nobody wanted to come downtown, nobody wanted to just move around in different districts, and so many things have brought it to life."

The event in front of Steamboat Arabia runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday. It's free and open to all ages.

