KC Bier Co. will open Lenexa location in 2026 featuring German staples, outdoor patio, biergarten, more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Bier Co. is expanding to Lenexa in what will be "one of the largest and most authentic Bavarian-style Biergartens" in the United States, the company announced.

The popular Kansas City German-style brewery said the new location will open near near 98th Street and Ridgeview Road.

Beer enthusiasts can expect a large Bierhalle, a showcase brewery, an event space, a covered patio and a Biergarten with a children's play area.

The Biergarten will also include an amphitheater and an off-leash dog zone.

KC Bier Co. KC Bier Co. Biergarten

The menu at the Lenexa location will include a mix of American items like pizza, but also German staples like schnitzel, sausage, rotisserie chicken, and popular German street foods like Döner Kebab, Leberkäse, and pretzels.

KC Bier Co. said it expects the location to open in early 2026.

