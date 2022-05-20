KC bridal boutique giving away wedding dresses to hospital workers, military personnel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're a hospital worker, in the military or engaged to someone who is and plan to say "I do" soon, you could score a free wedding dress thanks to True Society's Gowns for Good event.

On May 24 and May 25, True Society will give out 150 wedding dresses for free to deserving brides, with some dresses valued at more than $3,000.

"The reason we do the event is because it's just our way of saying thank you and honoring all of these local heroes for everything they do to keep our communities safe and healthy," Abby Smith with True Society said.

This event has been going on for more than 10 years, and this year is the first time they are opening it up to hospital workers.

"We've been in a pandemic over the past two years, which has been a trying experience for everyone in the world, and you know, here in our community, there have been so many hospital workers that have put in tremendously long hours to keep our community safe and healthy," Smith said. "We thought, what better time to recognize this community as well and extend the event to them."

Here's what you need if you're a hospital worker, in the military or are about to be married to one. You have to make appointment by calling True Society, and present your current military or hospital ID or your future spouse's military or hospital ID at the time of the appointment.

True Society has two locations

