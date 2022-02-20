KC businesses offer discounts for Waldo Week, partner with HappyBottoms for donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City is celebrating Waldo Week through Feb. 25. Participating shops, restaurants and service companies are offering discounts to neighbors and visitors.

Emilie Jackson, owner of Emilie’s French Teas , says community events like this give customers the opportunity to expand their horizons as well as owners the chance to give back.

“It’s a really easy way for people to discover maybe new businesses and maybe to help a local organization that will help more in the community,” Jackson said.

This year, that honor is going to HappyBottoms . The nonprofit collects monetary donations and diapers which they redistribute to local families in need.

“There’s roughly around 27,000 families that need our assistance,” said Susan Belger Angulo, HappyBottoms development director.

She says the need has only grown during the pandemic, especially as diapers have gone up in cost by over 18% in the last two years.

“There's no government assistance to help those families — SNAP, WIC, MEDICAID — you are not allowed to purchase diapers, and so we’re here to fill that void," Belger Angulo said. “What we believe is giving them a hand up, maybe they’ll use the money that they would’ve spent on diapers for another need, whether that be food, gas or even rent to help them.”

Kelsey Nichols with Soap Refill Station says this is a cause she can get behind. She found herself on the other side of the situation not long ago.

“I have two kids myself, so it’s a very important organization to me as well,” Nichols said. “Especially during these last couple of years, things have been hit or miss, and you know money has come up and down. It’s been super helpful for us to know that if we are running low on supplies for my babies, we have a place to go to get help.”

Shoppers can drop off diapers in donation bins around the stores or scan the QR code printed on signs to make an online contribution.

The Waldo Community Improvement District will also host a virtual auction where people can bet on local goods and services from Waldo with all proceeds going directly to HappyBottoms.