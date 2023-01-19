Watch Now
KC Chiefs to play in Germany in 2023

Posted at 6:29 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 07:52:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has announced that several teams will play international games in 2023.

According to a tweet from the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are scheduled to play games in Germany.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to play games in London.

"We've aggressively pursued this opportunity because we know how passionate German fans are about NFL football and we're committed to the international growth of the game as well as our brand", says Chiefs President Mark Donovan. "We think we'll be able to provide the right mix of opportunities for our existing Season Ticket members and domestic fans while also creating unique experiences that will make this memorable for German fans as well."

The game will mark the club's third regular season international contest.

The Chiefs previously played the Detroit Lions at London's Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2015, and the Los Angeles Chargers at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019.

The club is 2-0 in regular season international contests.

Dates for the games have not yet been announced.

