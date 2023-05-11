KC Chiefs to play the Raiders on Christmas Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Raiders on Christmas Day at GEHA Field at Arrowhead starting at noon.

Another day of the upcoming 2023 schedule was released at 7:00 this morning.

Yesterday morning the NFL announced the Chiefs will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 5 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The game will be held at 8:30am Central Time at Frankfurt Stadium and can be viewed on the NFL Network.

New England will also play in Germany during the 2023 season, taking on Indianapolis on Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

The full NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m.