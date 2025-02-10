KC community shows support following death of Telemundo Kansas City sports reporter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kenner, Louisiana, said new evidence links suspect Danette Colbert to Telemundo Kansas City sports reporter and anchor Adán Manzano.

The update from New Orleans comes as the community in Kansas City is showing its support.

"We've gotten some nice messages, and they're personal," said Steve Downing, general manager of Telemundo Kansas City.

The small, family-like Telemundo Kansas City news crew is learning just how many people Manzano connected with through his role as a reporter.

“KC Current sent us videos that they just had of him, just kicking the ball around or being in the new stadium when it was being built," Downing said.

Downing said Manzano went above and beyond on his assignments.

"He was passionate about sports, and so to hear that he made those connections and they remember him beyond the story that he covered, again, it’s really nice to see," Downing said.

Telemundo Kansas City also received condolences from Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca.

The support comes as Manzano's parents flew to Kansas City from Mexico. They released the following statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Adán Manzano Aguilar. His sudden departure has left our family devastated, and we are now faced with the difficult task of making funeral arrangements to honor his life and legacy." Adán Manzano's family

Manzano left behind quite the legacy.

“He had a saying, and we’ve been repeating it here at the station, and, in Spanish, it is, ‘No le tengas miedo al exito.' And I’ll translate that for you, but that is, ‘Don’t be afraid of success,'" Downing said.

He proved he was not afraid of success: it was his dream to cover a Super Bowl, and he covered three.

Manzano's family created a GoFundMe to help fund the "farewell he deserves," according to the page. You can visit the page by clicking here.

