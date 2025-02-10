New evidence found by police links woman to KCMO Telemundo sports reporter/anchor found dead in New Orleans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kenner, Louisiana, police said Monday they found additional evidence linking a woman to Adan Manzano, a KCMO Telemundo sports anchor/reporter found dead Feb. 5 in his New Orleans hotel room.

Manzano made the trip to New Orleans to cover the Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX.

Police arrested Danette Colbert of Slidell, Louisiana, for using a credit card that belonged to Manzano at several stores in the New Orleans area, according to police.

Manzano and Colbert were spotted on hotel surveillance video going into his hotel room between 4:30 and 5 a.m. on the day of his death.

Colbert left the hotel room about 6 a.m.

Police said Manzano did not leave the room. Investigators found a cell phone and credit card missing from Manzano's hotel room, according to police in Louisiana.

Both his phone and credit card were found a Colbert's residence police said.

Investigators are working with forensic experts to find out if more charges will be filed against Colbert, the news release states.

Colbert already faces property crimes charges.

While toxicology reports may take weeks to be completed, investigators are trying to find out if Manzano was drugged before he died.

Colbert allegedly drugged victims in 2022 in Nevada and 2023 in Louisiana, according to the news release.

Several alleged victims of Colbert called Kenner, Louisiana, police and investigators also got calls from people reporting suspicious deaths under similar circumstances as Manzano's.

Detectives found multiple electronic devices connected to the case and are trying to figure out whether they are connected to Manzano.

