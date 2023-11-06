KC cookie artist debuts on Food Network's 'Holiday Wars'

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo — Cynthia Ann Raven is the owner of Sugar Chat Cookie Studio. She's a cookie artist and decorating instructor who has designed several unique and creative cookies for her customers, family and friends, and soon, the country will see her artwork.

"It's very exciting," Raven said. "I never in my wildest dreams would've imagined... and to think you're going to be on national TV and do something like this for your work, your heart."

She'll be on Food Network's show: Holiday Wars: Season 5.

"I was actually at Target sitting in my car on a Friday night and I was just like, 'oh it's real now,' Raven said. "It was a big deal, I was very shocked, but very excited and it was wonderful. So each team had a cake artist, a sugar artist and a cookie artist..so this is the first time they've done that and I'm very honored to be part of that first introduction into holiday wars and with the artists there."

While she can't sprinkle in any surprises, she did say it's been quite the experience.

"I loved it," Raven said. "And the judges were so nice, just kind to everybody and the crew, the staff, everybody was so great there; just treated us like we were super special so it was great."

As everyone waits to see her on the big screen, she keeps one quote at the top of mind for encouragement.

"'It's never too late to be what you might've become...and it's always been one of my favorites," Raven said. "And this year, I would've never imagined this point of my life; I've just had the great opportunity to do so many things, so many things this year. It's been wonderful."

To watch Cynthia on Food Network, tune in at 8 p.m. CST on Sunday, November, November 5th.