KC Current aim to extend season win streak against Orlando Pride

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current return to CPKC Stadium for the first time in over a month, looking to extend the club's lead at the top of the National Women's Soccer League standings.

The Current hosts the Orlando Pride at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The match is also Brain Health Awareness Night, with special activities planned around the stadium in partnership with The University of Kansas Health System.

Kansas City comes in riding an eight-game win streak, the longest in the league this season.

The Current have won 13 of their first 15 matches — the best start in NWSL history.

The Current have turned CPKC Stadium into one of the toughest places to play in women’s soccer. The club has lost just once at home since opening the venue last season.

Kansas City has won 16 of its last 17 home matches across all competitions, outscoring opponents 44-9 in that stretch.

Orlando enters the match in third place, 12 points behind Kansas City, setting up one of the most anticipated matches of the season.

