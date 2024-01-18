KC Current appoints Raven Jemison as club president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has appointed Raven Jemison as club president.

The veteran sports professional will oversee all business operations as the club is set to open the inaugural season in CPKC Stadium.

Jemison joins the Current after spending the past three years as the executive vice president of business operations for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

On the court, the Bucks won their division every single year of her tenure and the NBA Championship in 2021.

Off the court, Jemison's leadership enabled the Bucks to produce impressive growth across all major departments while building out the team's data analytics and digital marketing.

Her sports career began in the NHL as a client services manager for the Florida Panthers. She then worked her way up the corporate ladder with the Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB) and San Francisco 49ers (NFL) before joining the NBA team in the marketing and business operations department.

"I am so excited by the opportunity to utilize my experiences to build this club at a time when both it and the league are already on the rise," Jemison said.

Allison Howard, who served as the Current's team president the past two seasons, has now moved to a new position as the adviser to the board for the Kansas City Current.

