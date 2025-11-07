KC Current fans ready to brave the cold as playoff hype heats up at CPKC Stadium

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

As temperatures drop in Kansas City, the energy around the KC Current’s playoff run is heating up — and fans are ready to bundle up and show out.

The KC Current are back in the playoffs. The women will be facing off against Gotham FC this weekend.

For supporters like LaCreshia Wells, who’s been the team's driver for the past two seasons, this weekend’s home playoff game at CPKC Stadium is more than just another match.

"I started with them for the inaugural year,” said Wells. “This year, I’ve been with pretty much every single team that they played. The energy is amazing. The players are always excited to see me and my family.”

Despite the freezing weather in the forecast, Kansas City soccer fans know how to prepare.

“Just bundle up. Bring blankets, hats, gloves — anything you need to survive out there,” said Cherie Gallagher. “Everyone’s going to be full of energy. We’re all looking forward to the win.”

To help fans have a fun and safe experience, the team is prepared to welcome thousands of soccer fans.

“We're in November. So we're already mentally prepared for this and also physically prepared for this. So our stadium operations staff has already taken certain precautions. We're bringing in heaters. We're going to have blankets available at guest services for anyone who needs a blanket," said Dani Welniak vice president of communications for KC Current.

Fans can expect hot chocolate to be sold at concessions throughout the stadium in addition to the two coffee vendors already in place.

"There are a lot of different options for people to be able to get out of the cold," said Welniak. "It's going to be a really great opportunity for there to be so many fans. You got to get up, you got to get, like, moving around. So hopefully fans are still sweating, even though it's going to be cold out."

Inside the organization, that same excitement is echoing. Welniak said the team is thrilled to host playoff matches at CPKC Stadium — the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional soccer team in the world.

"Kansas City is a championship city, and the bar has been set to win, whether that's the other men's teams, whether that's just in business, that's what this city breeds," said Welniak.

Tickets to Sunday's game are still available on the team's website. Kickoff is set at 11:30 a.m. and gates open two hours before kickoff.

