KC Current, KC Parks and Rec to build ‘mini-pitch’ at city park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An underutilized section of Ashland Square Park in Kansas City, Missouri, will soon be home to a mini-pitch for soccer.

A partnership between KC Current, the Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department and the U.S. Soccer Foundation will build the mini-pitch at the park, located at 4507 E. 23rd Street in KCMO.

An event to announce additional details for the project is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation is hoping to install 1,000 mini-pitches across the country by 2026.

