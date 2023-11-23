Watch Now
KC Current midfielder Desiree Scott called into camp for Canada National Team Frendlies

Canada midfielder Desiree Scott plays against Costa Rica during the second half of a CONACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Carson, Calif.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 13:56:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Current midfielder Desiree Scott has been called into camp for the Canada National Team December Frendlies.

Scott is one of the most experienced players in the history of Canadian Women's Soccer.

She has been a part of three World Cups and helped Canada to Bronze Medals in 2012 and 2016, plus the Gold Medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

An original member of the NWSL and the Kansas City Current, Scott was a critical member of the Current's run to the Championship in 2022.

Although she missed the 2023 season due to her injury, she has been diligently working to get back on the field, and continues to be a leader for the club.

Canada will face off against Australia in two matches, December 1 at 9:30 p.m. CT, and December 5 at 9pm CT from Vancouver, British Columbia. The matches will help both teams prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

